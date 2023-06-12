WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.
Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 66,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,564. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
