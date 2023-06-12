WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 66,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,564. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

