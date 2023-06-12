Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.06) to GBX 170 ($2.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:CAPD traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 102.50 ($1.27). 132,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £198.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.47).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

