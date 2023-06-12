Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Cohort Trading Up 1.0 %
Cohort stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537. The stock has a market cap of £203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.09).
