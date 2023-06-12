Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Cohort stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537. The stock has a market cap of £203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.09).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

