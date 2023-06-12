Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $9,151,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 491,348 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

