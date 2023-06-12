Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

