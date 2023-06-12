Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

