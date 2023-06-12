Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 1,345 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.