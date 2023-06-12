Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,748 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

