Bokf Na Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock worth $4,223,800. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. 5,501,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.86.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

