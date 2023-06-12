Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.53. 138,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

