10,642 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.