Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GSK were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 280,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 76,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

