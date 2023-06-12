Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,387. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

