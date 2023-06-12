Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.41% of Landmark Bancorp worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

