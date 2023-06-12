Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xylem by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $10,839,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 56,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. 601,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,850. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

