Natixis Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.15. 988,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

