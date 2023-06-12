Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 749 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.24. 239,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

