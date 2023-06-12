Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 12th (ADDYY, AEE, ALIM, ANF, AZO, CCL, CDMGF, CNP, CRST, EDIT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 12th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $2,700.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,640.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 210 ($2.61).

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $164.00 price target on the stock.

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

