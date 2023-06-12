Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

