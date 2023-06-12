Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (ALLY, ARCB, BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CNTA, CWQXF, ENSV, FSI, GBR)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 12th:

Odeon Capital Group LLC began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). The firm issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). SVB Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

