Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (ALLY, ARCB, BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CNTA, CWQXF, ENSV, FSI, GBR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 12th:

Odeon Capital Group LLC began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). The firm issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). SVB Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

