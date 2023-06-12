VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.18. VTEX shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 89,418 shares trading hands.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VTEX by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

