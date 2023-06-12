Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Gap Down to $57.83

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $52.10. Nasdaq shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 3,899,918 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

