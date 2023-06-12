Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.20. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 13,025,434 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

