Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $123.08

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.08, but opened at $129.61. Chase shares last traded at $127.08, with a volume of 15,373 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $508,695 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading

