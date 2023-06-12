Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up to $37.97

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $39.23. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 203,925 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.