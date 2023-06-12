Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.26. Abcam shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 495,045 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

About Abcam

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

