fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.87. fuboTV shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 4,113,116 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $549.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 844.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 183,543 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 286.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 392,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.