Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.70 million, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

