Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $125.08

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.08 and last traded at $125.91, with a volume of 2554745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

