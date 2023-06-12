Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.56

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 5226897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.