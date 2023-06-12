Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $18,781.20 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CFO David M. Davis sold 940 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $18,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,425. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,204,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

