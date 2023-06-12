Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 72,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.