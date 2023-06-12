Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 72,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.74.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
