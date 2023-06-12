Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,289 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $43,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,183. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

