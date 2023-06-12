Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 472,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,511,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares. The stock has a market cap of $754.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

