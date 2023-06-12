Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. 102,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,936. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

