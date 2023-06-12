Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,115 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

FRG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. 284,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.