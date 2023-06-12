Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

