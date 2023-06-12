Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $11,864,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 874,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

KTB traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $42.07. 196,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

