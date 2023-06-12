Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

PJAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

