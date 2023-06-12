The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $105,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,476 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,722. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

