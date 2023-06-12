Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,979 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.03. 228,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,932. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

