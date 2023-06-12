1,762 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

GL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.19. 206,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.