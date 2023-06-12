Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

NYSE AZO traded up $40.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,404.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,576.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,492.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

