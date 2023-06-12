Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

