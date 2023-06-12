Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.36. 625,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

