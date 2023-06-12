Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of Enviva stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

