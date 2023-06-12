Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 16,856 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

