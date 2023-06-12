Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zynex worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 147.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. 104,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,243. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

