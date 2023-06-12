Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 624,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

