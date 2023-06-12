Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Splunk Price Performance
SPLK traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 624,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Splunk Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.