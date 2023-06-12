Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 1,662.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About Kontrol Technologies
